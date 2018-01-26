UVA Community Discusses How to Best Deal with Contentious Historical Landmarks
Charlottesville Farm-to-Table Restaurant Shuts Down
To the surprise of many, a popular farm-to-table restaurant in Charlottesville closed its doors.Full Story
Trial Set for Man Accused of Causing Crash that Killed Albemarle Co. Teacher
A Richmond man accused of causing a fatal crash in Charlottesville nearly 2 years ago was back in court for a motions hearing Friday.Full Story
State Senator Proposes Building Eastern Bypass Around Charlottesville
A Republican senator from Lynchburg is asking the general assembly to approve a resolution to look into building an eastern bypass around Charlottesville.Full Story
Dozens in Charlottesville Attend ‘Bird-Dogging’ Event, Hope to Address Rep. Tom Garrett
Bird-dogging teaches people how to ask lawmakers questions in an effective way. People at Thursday's event say they hope Garrett is more available this year since he has to run for re-election and that this new skill will force him to answer their questions.Full Story
DeAndre Harris Faces New Restrictions After Bond Hearing
A judge in Charlottesville is putting DeAndre Shakur Harris under court supervision until his trial in March.Full Story
Albemarle County Middle Schoolers Working on Projects to Enact Change
Some middle school students in Crozet are working on projects with the mindset of changing the world.Full Story
Greene Co. Sheriff's Office Using Marijuana Goggles to Test Driving Impairment
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is trying to do more to keep impaired drivers off the road by testing some marijuana goggles.Full Story
Tyler Wilson Set to Play Pro Baseball This Year in Korea
Tyler Wilson is set to play pro baseball in South Korea.Full Story
UVa Women's Basketball Dominates UNC 82-70
The Virginia women's basketball team beat North Carolina 82-70 at John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday.Full Story
CERT Holds First Emergency Response Training Session
A group came together at the Albemarle County Office Building, for free training that could help save lives.Full Story
