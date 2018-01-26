Albemarle Business Collects Canned Food for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Most Popular Videos
-
Charlottesville Farm-to-Table Restaurant Shuts Down
To the surprise of many, a popular farm-to-table restaurant in Charlottesville closed its doors.
-
Trial Set for Man Accused of Causing Crash that Killed Albemarle Co. Teacher
A Richmond man accused of causing a fatal crash in Charlottesville nearly 2 years ago was back in court for a motions hearing Friday.
-
State Senator Proposes Building Eastern Bypass Around Charlottesville
A Republican senator from Lynchburg is asking the general assembly to approve a resolution to look into building an eastern bypass around Charlottesville.
-
Dozens in Charlottesville Attend ‘Bird-Dogging’ Event, Hope to Address Rep. Tom Garrett
Bird-dogging teaches people how to ask lawmakers questions in an effective way. People at Thursday's event say they hope Garrett is more available this year since he has to run for re-election and that this new skill will force him to answer their questions.
-
DeAndre Harris Faces New Restrictions After Bond Hearing
A judge in Charlottesville is putting DeAndre Shakur Harris under court supervision until his trial in March.
-
Albemarle County Middle Schoolers Working on Projects to Enact Change
Some middle school students in Crozet are working on projects with the mindset of changing the world.
-
Greene Co. Sheriff's Office Using Marijuana Goggles to Test Driving Impairment
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is trying to do more to keep impaired drivers off the road by testing some marijuana goggles.
-
Tyler Wilson Set to Play Pro Baseball This Year in Korea
Tyler Wilson is set to play pro baseball in South Korea.
-
UVa Women's Basketball Dominates UNC 82-70
The Virginia women's basketball team beat North Carolina 82-70 at John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday.
-
CERT Holds First Emergency Response Training Session
A group came together at the Albemarle County Office Building, for free training that could help save lives.
-