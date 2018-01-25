Dozens in Charlottesville Attend ‘Bird-Dogging’ Event, Hope to Address Rep. Tom Garrett
Dozens in Charlottesville Attend ‘Bird-Dogging’ Event, Hope to Address Rep. Tom Garrett
Bird-dogging teaches people how to ask lawmakers questions in an effective way. People at Friday's event say they hope Garrett is more available this year since he has to run for re-election and that this new skill will force him to answer their questions.
