Schools Asking Charlottesville City Council for Teacher Pay Raise Wages
DeAndre Harris Faces New Restrictions After Bond Hearing
A judge in Charlottesville is putting DeAndre Shakur Harris under court supervision until his trial in March.Full Story
Greene Co. Sheriff's Office Using Marijuana Goggles to Test Driving Impairment
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is trying to do more to keep impaired drivers off the road by testing some marijuana goggles.Full Story
Colleagues of Deceased UVA Darden School Professor Publish His Book
A University of Virginia professor died in a tragic accident before he could publish his first book. After his untimely death a number of his colleagues finished the mission.Full Story
Proposed Law Could Allow Charlottesville to Remove Lee, Jackson Statues
The Virginia General Assembly is looking at a bill that may affect the potential removal of two statues in downtown Charlottesville.Full Story
Albemarle County Grand Jury to Hear Cases Tied to Woolen Mills Murder
Three men charged in connection with a bloody 4th of July murder appeared in Albemarle General District Court Thursday morning for preliminary hearings.Full Story
Charlottesville HS Girls Beat Powhatan 54-45
Charlottesville improves to 12-4.Full Story
Uber's Food Delivery Service Launches in Charlottesville
A new food delivery service is has launched in Charlottesville, and faces tough competition.Full Story
Charlottesville High School Students Read Anti-Racism Book Together in Campaign
A fiction novel is inspiring students at Charlottesville High School to combat racism and respond to hate in their community with action.Full Story
Charlottesville Cyclists Winning Nationals Championships in Cyclocross
Charlottesville residents Scott Paisley and Fred Wittwer are among the best in the nation in the sport of cyclocross.Full Story
New Bishop of Richmond Catholic Diocese Visits UVA Chapel
Catholics in central Virginia are welcoming the new leader of the church's Richmond diocese. The bishop is bringing a message to the faithful to look beyond the center of their community and reach out to those on the edges.Full Story
