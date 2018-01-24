Charlottesville Housing Advisory Subcommittee Completes Plans for a Land Bank Ordinance
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Weatherman Norm Sprouse Reflects on Highlights of Career at NBC29
Weatherman Norm Sprouse Reflects on Highlights of Career at NBC29
On Norm's last day, our NBC29 reporters asked him what he'll remember most about his time spent working at NBC29.Full Story
On Norm's last day, our NBC29 reporters asked him what he'll remember most about his time spent working at NBC29.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Warn to Lock Car Doors After String of Break Ins
Charlottesville Police Warn to Lock Car Doors After String of Break Ins
Charlottesville police are issuing a warning in light of car break ins: lock your car doors.Full Story
Charlottesville police are issuing a warning in light of car break ins: lock your car doors.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights
Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights
High School basketball score and highlights from around central Virginia.Full Story
High School basketball score and highlights from around central Virginia.Full Story
Greene County Rejects Plan for Affordable Housing in Business-Zoned Land
Greene County Rejects Plan for Affordable Housing in Business-Zoned Land
Hopes for new affordable housing in Greene County were squashed Tuesday night, and supervisors are hearing what the community wants instead.Full Story
Hopes for new affordable housing in Greene County were squashed Tuesday night, and supervisors are hearing what the community wants instead.Full Story
'Hoos Hold Clemson to 13 Second Half Points
'Hoos Hold Clemson to 13 Second Half Points
Virginia held the Tigers to just 13 points in the second half, which is the fewest its allowed all season.Full Story
Virginia held the Tigers to just 13 points in the second half, which is the fewest its allowed all season.Full Story
CASPCA Takes in Mastiffs From South Korean Dog Meat Farm
CASPCA Takes in Mastiffs From South Korean Dog Meat Farm
Four new furry guests are now at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals after being rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea.Full Story
Four new furry guests are now at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals after being rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea.Full Story
New Bishop of Richmond Catholic Diocese Visits UVA Chapel
New Bishop of Richmond Catholic Diocese Visits UVA Chapel
Catholics in central Virginia are welcoming the new leader of the church's Richmond diocese. The bishop is bringing a message to the faithful to look beyond the center of their community and reach out to those on the edges.Full Story
Catholics in central Virginia are welcoming the new leader of the church's Richmond diocese. The bishop is bringing a message to the faithful to look beyond the center of their community and reach out to those on the edges.Full Story
Charlottesville High School Students Read Anti-Racism Book Together in Campaign
Charlottesville High School Students Read Anti-Racism Book Together in Campaign
A fiction novel is inspiring students at Charlottesville High School to combat racism and respond to hate in their community with action.Full Story
A fiction novel is inspiring students at Charlottesville High School to combat racism and respond to hate in their community with action.Full Story
Couple Involved in Shooting Death of a Child Accept Plea Deal
Couple Involved in Shooting Death of a Child Accept Plea Deal
Two people charged in connection to the accidental death of a small boy have taken a plea deal. Back in May 2016, four-year-old Cole Clark managed to accidentally shoot and kill himself in an Orange County home.Full Story
Two people charged in connection to the accidental death of a small boy have taken a plea deal. Back in May 2016, four-year-old Cole Clark managed to accidentally shoot and kill himself in an Orange County home.Full Story
Charlottesville Cyclists Winning Nationals Championships in Cyclocross
Charlottesville Cyclists Winning Nationals Championships in Cyclocross
Charlottesville residents Scott Paisley and Fred Wittwer are among the best in the nation in the sport of cyclocross.Full Story
Charlottesville residents Scott Paisley and Fred Wittwer are among the best in the nation in the sport of cyclocross.Full Story