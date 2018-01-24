Uber's Food Delivery Service Launches in Charlottesville
Most Popular Videos
Weatherman Norm Sprouse Reflects on Highlights of Career at NBC29
On Norm's last day, our NBC29 reporters asked him what he'll remember most about his time spent working at NBC29.
Charlottesville Police Warn to Lock Car Doors After String of Break Ins
Charlottesville police are issuing a warning in light of car break ins: lock your car doors.
Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights
High School basketball score and highlights from around central Virginia.
Greene County Rejects Plan for Affordable Housing in Business-Zoned Land
Hopes for new affordable housing in Greene County were squashed Tuesday night, and supervisors are hearing what the community wants instead.
'Hoos Hold Clemson to 13 Second Half Points
Virginia held the Tigers to just 13 points in the second half, which is the fewest its allowed all season.
CASPCA Takes in Mastiffs From South Korean Dog Meat Farm
Four new furry guests are now at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals after being rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea.
New Bishop of Richmond Catholic Diocese Visits UVA Chapel
Catholics in central Virginia are welcoming the new leader of the church's Richmond diocese. The bishop is bringing a message to the faithful to look beyond the center of their community and reach out to those on the edges.
Charlottesville High School Students Read Anti-Racism Book Together in Campaign
A fiction novel is inspiring students at Charlottesville High School to combat racism and respond to hate in their community with action.
Couple Involved in Shooting Death of a Child Accept Plea Deal
Two people charged in connection to the accidental death of a small boy have taken a plea deal. Back in May 2016, four-year-old Cole Clark managed to accidentally shoot and kill himself in an Orange County home.
Charlottesville Cyclists Winning Nationals Championships in Cyclocross
Charlottesville residents Scott Paisley and Fred Wittwer are among the best in the nation in the sport of cyclocross.
