Weatherman Norm Sprouse Reflects on Highlights of Career at NBC29
Weatherman Norm Sprouse Reflects on Highlights of Career at NBC29
On Norm's last day, our NBC29 reporters asked him what he'll remember most about his time spent working at NBC29.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Warn to Lock Car Doors After String of Break Ins
Charlottesville police are issuing a warning in light of car break ins: lock your car doors.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights
High School basketball score and highlights from around central Virginia.Full Story
Greene County Rejects Plan for Affordable Housing in Business-Zoned Land
Hopes for new affordable housing in Greene County were squashed Tuesday night, and supervisors are hearing what the community wants instead.Full Story
Hopes for new affordable housing in Greene County were squashed Tuesday night, and supervisors are hearing what the community wants instead.Full Story
Is That A Fish In Your Pants...?
'Hoos Hold Clemson to 13 Second Half Points
Virginia held the Tigers to just 13 points in the second half, which is the fewest its allowed all season.Full Story
Couple Involved in Shooting Death of a Child Accept Plea Deal
Two people charged in connection to the accidental death of a small boy have taken a plea deal. Back in May 2016, four-year-old Cole Clark managed to accidentally shoot and kill himself in an Orange County home.Full Story
UVA Student Protected by DACA Discusses Effects of Senate Vote
The futures of a group of undocumented immigrants living in central Virginia remain in limbo with no final deal struck in Congress for them to avoid deportation.Full Story
Study: Virginia Hospitals Have More Money than Last Year
A new study shows Virginia hospitals are financially better off than they were at the end of 2016. Both University of Virginia Medical Center and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital's net worth has increased in the last year.Full Story
League of Women Voters Calls for Tighter Gun Control
Despite the General Assembly killing off a large portion of Governor Ralph Northam's gun violence prevention agenda, Charlottesville's League of Women Voters is calling for tighter gun control.Full Story
