Mother, Son Collect Winter Coats for Those in Need
Flu Epidemic Hits Central Virginia
Hospitals across Virginia are seeing an increase in flu patients. The Thomas Jefferson Health District says several counties are being hit hard during the ongoing flu epidemic.
End of An Era: NBC29 Bids Farewell to Norm Sprouse
Norm Sprouse's last regular weathercast for NBC29 aired in the 12:30 p.m. newscast on Tuesday, January 23.
Electric Co-op to Bring Central Virginians Better Internet Access
A new $100 million project is aimed at giving people who live in rural areas of central Virginia better internet access. The Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is installing fiber optic cable across 4,600 miles of power lines.
Monday's High School Basketball Highlights
Monday's high school highlights.
Tony Bennett and the 'Hoos Host #18 Clemson Tuesday
Tony Bennett and the 'Hoos host Clemson Tuesday.
UVA Student Protected by DACA Discusses Effects of Senate Vote
The futures of a group of undocumented immigrants living in central Virginia remain in limbo with no final deal struck in Congress for them to avoid deportation.
VDOT Working to Keep Road Salt Out of Ground Water
The Virginia Department of Transportation is taking new precautions to prevent road salt from getting into our ground water.
Weatherman Norm Sprouse Remembered on Day of His Last Forecast
After nearly 30 years of being a part of NBC29, Norm Sprouse read his final forecast on Tuesday, January 23.
Jefferson School Hosts First 'Dialogue on Race' of New Year
The Charlottesville community is focusing on learning more about the city's history through its "Dialogue on Race" series.
