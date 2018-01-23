Charlottesville Solar Company Prepares for Effects of New Tariff
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Flu Epidemic Hits Central Virginia
Flu Epidemic Hits Central Virginia
Hospitals across Virginia are seeing an increase in flu patients. The Thomas Jefferson Health District says several counties are being hit hard during the ongoing flu epidemic.Full Story
Hospitals across Virginia are seeing an increase in flu patients. The Thomas Jefferson Health District says several counties are being hit hard during the ongoing flu epidemic.Full Story
End of An Era: NBC29 Bids Farewell to Norm Sprouse
End of An Era: NBC29 Bids Farewell to Norm Sprouse
Norm Sprouse's last regular weathercast for NBC29 aired in the 12:30 p.m. newscast on Tuesday, January 23.Full Story
Norm Sprouse's last regular weathercast for NBC29 aired in the 12:30 p.m. newscast on Tuesday, January 23.Full Story
End of An Era: NBC29 Bids Farewell to Norm Sprouse
End of An Era: NBC29 Bids Farewell to Norm Sprouse
Norm Sprouse's last regular weathercast for NBC29 aired in the 12:30 p.m. newscast on Tuesday, January 23.Full Story
Norm Sprouse's last regular weathercast for NBC29 aired in the 12:30 p.m. newscast on Tuesday, January 23.Full Story
Electric Co-op to Bring Central Virginians Better Internet Access
Electric Co-op to Bring Central Virginians Better Internet Access
A new $100 million project is aimed at giving people who live in rural areas of central Virginia better internet access. The Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is installing fiber optic cable across 4,600 miles of power lines.Full Story
A new $100 million project is aimed at giving people who live in rural areas of central Virginia better internet access. The Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is installing fiber optic cable across 4,600 miles of power lines.Full Story
Monday's High School Basketball Highlights
Monday's High School Basketball Highlights
Monday's high school highlights.Full Story
Monday's high school highlights.Full Story
Tony Bennett and the 'Hoos Host #18 Clemson Tuesday
Tony Bennett and the 'Hoos Host #18 Clemson Tuesday
Tony Bennett and the 'Hoos host Clemson Tuesday.Full Story
Tony Bennett and the 'Hoos host Clemson Tuesday.Full Story
UVA Student Protected by DACA Discusses Effects of Senate Vote
UVA Student Protected by DACA Discusses Effects of Senate Vote
The futures of a group of undocumented immigrants living in central Virginia remain in limbo with no final deal struck in Congress for them to avoid deportation.Full Story
The futures of a group of undocumented immigrants living in central Virginia remain in limbo with no final deal struck in Congress for them to avoid deportation.Full Story
VDOT Working to Keep Road Salt Out of Ground Water
VDOT Working to Keep Road Salt Out of Ground Water
The Virginia Department of Transportation is taking new precautions to prevent road salt from getting into our ground water.Full Story
The Virginia Department of Transportation is taking new precautions to prevent road salt from getting into our ground water.Full Story
Weatherman Norm Sprouse Remembered on Day of His Last Forecast
Weatherman Norm Sprouse Remembered on Day of His Last Forecast
After nearly 30 years of being a part of NBC29, Norm Sprouse read his final forecast on Tuesday, January 23.Full Story
After nearly 30 years of being a part of NBC29, Norm Sprouse read his final forecast on Tuesday, January 23.Full Story
Jefferson School Hosts First 'Dialogue on Race' of New Year
Jefferson School Hosts First 'Dialogue on Race' of New Year
The Charlottesville community is focusing on learning more about the city's history through its "Dialogue on Race" series.Full Story
The Charlottesville community is focusing on learning more about the city's history through its "Dialogue on Race" series.Full Story