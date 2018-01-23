End of An Era: NBC29 Bids Farewell to Norm Sprouse
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Flu Epidemic Hits Central Virginia
Flu Epidemic Hits Central Virginia
Hospitals across Virginia are seeing an increase in flu patients. The Thomas Jefferson Health District says several counties are being hit hard during the ongoing flu epidemic.Full Story
Hospitals across Virginia are seeing an increase in flu patients. The Thomas Jefferson Health District says several counties are being hit hard during the ongoing flu epidemic.Full Story
Electric Co-op to Bring Central Virginians Better Internet Access
Electric Co-op to Bring Central Virginians Better Internet Access
A new $100 million project is aimed at giving people who live in rural areas of central Virginia better internet access. The Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is installing fiber optic cable across 4,600 miles of power lines.Full Story
A new $100 million project is aimed at giving people who live in rural areas of central Virginia better internet access. The Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is installing fiber optic cable across 4,600 miles of power lines.Full Story
Monday's High School Basketball Highlights
Monday's High School Basketball Highlights
Monday's high school highlights.Full Story
Monday's high school highlights.Full Story
VDOT Working to Keep Road Salt Out of Ground Water
VDOT Working to Keep Road Salt Out of Ground Water
The Virginia Department of Transportation is taking new precautions to prevent road salt from getting into our ground water.Full Story
The Virginia Department of Transportation is taking new precautions to prevent road salt from getting into our ground water.Full Story
UVA Student Protected by DACA Discusses Effects of Senate Vote
UVA Student Protected by DACA Discusses Effects of Senate Vote
The futures of a group of undocumented immigrants living in central Virginia remain in limbo with no final deal struck in Congress for them to avoid deportation.Full Story
The futures of a group of undocumented immigrants living in central Virginia remain in limbo with no final deal struck in Congress for them to avoid deportation.Full Story
Tony Bennett and the 'Hoos Host #18 Clemson Tuesday
Tony Bennett and the 'Hoos Host #18 Clemson Tuesday
Tony Bennett and the 'Hoos host Clemson Tuesday.Full Story
Tony Bennett and the 'Hoos host Clemson Tuesday.Full Story
Jefferson School Hosts First 'Dialogue on Race' of New Year
Jefferson School Hosts First 'Dialogue on Race' of New Year
The Charlottesville community is focusing on learning more about the city's history through its "Dialogue on Race" series.Full Story
The Charlottesville community is focusing on learning more about the city's history through its "Dialogue on Race" series.Full Story
UVA: Anemia Discovery Offers New Targets to Treat Fatigue in Millions
UVA: Anemia Discovery Offers New Targets to Treat Fatigue in Millions
A new discovery at the UVA School of Medicine sheds light on iron-restricted anemias that leave millions of people weak, tired and unable to concentrate.Full Story
A new discovery at the UVA School of Medicine sheds light on iron-restricted anemias that leave millions of people weak, tired and unable to concentrate.Full Story
Charlottesville's 'Virginia Shop' Looking to Open Store in Albemarle Co.
Charlottesville's 'Virginia Shop' Looking to Open Store in Albemarle Co.
A Charlottesville business is hoping to expand and open a new location, but it needs approval from Albemarle County first.Full Story
A Charlottesville business is hoping to expand and open a new location, but it needs approval from Albemarle County first.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 01-23-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 01-23-2018