Neighborhood Committee Discusses Pilot Program for Hydraulic Rd. Improvement
January 22, 2018, 10 PM Forecast
Flu Epidemic Hits Central Virginia
Hospitals across Virginia are seeing an increase in flu patients. The Thomas Jefferson Health District says several counties are being hit hard during the ongoing flu epidemic.
Monday's High School Basketball Highlights
Monday's high school highlights.
Tony Bennett and the 'Hoos Host #18 Clemson Tuesday
Tony Bennett and the 'Hoos host Clemson Tuesday.
Electric Co-op to Bring Central Virginians Better Internet Access
A new $100 million project is aimed at giving people who live in rural areas of central Virginia better internet access. The Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is installing fiber optic cable across 4,600 miles of power lines.
UVA: Anemia Discovery Offers New Targets to Treat Fatigue in Millions
A new discovery at the UVA School of Medicine sheds light on iron-restricted anemias that leave millions of people weak, tired and unable to concentrate.
Jefferson School Hosts First 'Dialogue on Race' of New Year
The Charlottesville community is focusing on learning more about the city's history through its "Dialogue on Race" series.
UVA Student Protected by DACA Discusses Effects of Senate Vote
The futures of a group of undocumented immigrants living in central Virginia remain in limbo with no final deal struck in Congress for them to avoid deportation.
CES 2018 - Sneak peek with Katie Linendoll
The latest in consumer electronics and technology are unveiled every year in early January from CES in Las Vegas…and Tech Expert Katie Linendoll partnered with some buzz-worthy products headed our way this year for a sneak peek into the show. Go to BestofCES.com to learn more about these cool, new devices and for more CES 2018 coverage!
UVa's Jeff Caldwell & Eddie Opoku Selected in MLS Draft
Edward Opoku and Jeff Caldwell are selected in the MLS draft.
