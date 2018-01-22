Augusta Health Petitioning Anthem
Strong 2nd Half Propels #2 UVa to 10th Consecutive Win
The #2 Virginia men's basketball team held an opponent to under 50 points for the 9th time this season, as the Cavaliers won 59-49 at Wake Forest.Full Story
Brides-To-Be Fill Omni Hotel for Annual Bridal Show
The event featured 40 vendors from all across central Virginia for future brides and grooms to choose from for their special day.Full Story
Mt. Zion Church Applies MLK's Teachings to Summer Events
Community leaders are reflecting on the hatred and racism seen in Charlottesville this past year and are looking ahead to change in 2018 as they celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.Full Story
Fire Crews Respond to Kitchen Fire on Madison Avenue
Fire crews from both Albemarle County and Charlottesville responded to a report of a kitchen fire a little after 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 20.Full Story
Shenandoah National Park Keeps Gates Open During Government Shutdown
Despite the government shutdown due to a lapse in funding, some federal operations – like Shenandoah National Park - are still open to the public but with limited access.Full Story
Undisclosed Getaway Destination Attracts People Looking to Unplug from Technology
A new getaway destination in central Virginia forces people to unplug from technology, work, and basically the entire outside world.Full Story
Business Leaders Inspire High School Students at Symposium
Business leaders from across the country are inspiring high school students in Charlottesville to "think big." That was the message at the second Greenway Symposium at Saint Anne's Belfield School on Sunday, January 21.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 01-22-2018
2 Men Accept Plea Agreements in Connection to Lake Monticello Road Shooting
Three men could face at least 30 years in prison for their involvement with a shooting and attempted robbery that occurred in Fluvanna in November of 2016.Full Story
Saturday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Saturday, January 20th.Full Story
