Brides-To-Be Fill Omni Hotel for Annual Bridal Show
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6PM
Undisclosed Getaway Destination Attracts People Looking to Unplug from Technology
A new getaway destination in central Virginia forces people to unplug from technology, work, and basically the entire outside world.
Fire Crews Respond to Kitchen Fire on Madison Avenue
Fire crews from both Albemarle County and Charlottesville responded to a report of a kitchen fire a little after 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 20.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
Saturday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Saturday, January 20th.
Friday's High School Basketball Highlights
Friday's high school sports and highlights.
Groups Prepare Housewarming Gifts for Church Guests
A Charlottesville church and the group C-Village teamed up on Saturday, January 20, to prepare some housewarming gifts for special guests who will be staying at the church.
UVa Swimming Sweeps UNC on Senior Day
The Virginia men's and women's swimming & diving teams both earned victories against North Carolina on Saturday at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.
Art Exhibit Showcasing Raw Emotions to Recent Events Opens at The Bridge
A University of Virginia alumnus is shedding light on the events of the past year and a half with a new art exhibit. On Saturday, January 20, the Solidarity Cards Project had its opening night at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6AM
