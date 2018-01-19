Businesses Team Up to Refill Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Charlottesville's Annual Restaurant Week Begins Friday
Charlottesville Restaurant Week kicks off Friday. The annual event started almost a decade ago and helps raise money for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.Full Story
Environmental Nonprofit Says Bremo Bluff Contains Rampant Pollutants
The Southern Environmental Law Center says leaking coal ash pits in Virginia have not been fairly analyzed for pollution.Full Story
Thousands of Letters Written to Charlottesville Students After August Rally
A worldwide letter writing campaign, that aims to ensure children can cope with the violence and hatred witnessed in Charlottesville last August at the "Unite the Right" rally, is seeing a big success.Full Story
Dale Jr. To The Rescue!
Darden Student Creates Company to Test Generics Against Name Brands
NBC29 Madison Carter introduces us to Brandfy, a company created by a UVA Darden student that tests generics against name-brand products.Full Story
Misdemeanor Charge Dropped Against Jason Kessler
A misdemeanor charge against Unite the Right organizer Jason Eric Kessler was dropped n Charlottesville General District Court after new evidence came forward.Full Story
Sara O'Leary Makes UVA Women's Tennis Coaching Debut
UVa women's tennis loses to Old Dominion 5-2.Full Story
PVCC Starts Programs for Radiography, Sonography
Piedmont Virginia Community College has started two additional programs for students pursing an associates degree in radiography or sonography.Full Story
Study Suggests Lidl Grocery Stores in Albemarle County Could Save Shoppers Money
Plans for some new Lidl grocery stores in Albemarle County have been delayed, as a new study suggests that the stores could help save shoppers money.Full Story
Staunton Man Convicted in Morris Mill Rd. Murder Receives Life Sentence
A Staunton man who admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend's fiancé will spend the rest of his life in prison. Christopher Simmons pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges last year.Full Story
