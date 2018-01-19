UVA's Miller Center Talks Trump's First Year in Office
Most Popular Videos
-
Charlottesville's Annual Restaurant Week Begins Friday
Charlottesville Restaurant Week kicks off Friday. The annual event started almost a decade ago and helps raise money for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
-
Environmental Nonprofit Says Bremo Bluff Contains Rampant Pollutants
The Southern Environmental Law Center says leaking coal ash pits in Virginia have not been fairly analyzed for pollution.
-
Thousands of Letters Written to Charlottesville Students After August Rally
A worldwide letter writing campaign, that aims to ensure children can cope with the violence and hatred witnessed in Charlottesville last August at the "Unite the Right" rally, is seeing a big success.
-
Dale Jr. To The Rescue!
-
Darden Student Creates Company to Test Generics Against Name Brands
NBC29 Madison Carter introduces us to Brandfy, a company created by a UVA Darden student that tests generics against name-brand products.
-
Misdemeanor Charge Dropped Against Jason Kessler
A misdemeanor charge against Unite the Right organizer Jason Eric Kessler was dropped n Charlottesville General District Court after new evidence came forward.
-
Sara O'Leary Makes UVA Women's Tennis Coaching Debut
UVa women's tennis loses to Old Dominion 5-2.
-
PVCC Starts Programs for Radiography, Sonography
Piedmont Virginia Community College has started two additional programs for students pursing an associates degree in radiography or sonography.
-
Study Suggests Lidl Grocery Stores in Albemarle County Could Save Shoppers Money
Plans for some new Lidl grocery stores in Albemarle County have been delayed, as a new study suggests that the stores could help save shoppers money.
-
Staunton Man Convicted in Morris Mill Rd. Murder Receives Life Sentence
A Staunton man who admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend's fiancé will spend the rest of his life in prison. Christopher Simmons pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges last year.
-