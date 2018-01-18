Albemarle County Public Schools to Present Expected Budget to School Board
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Darden Student Creates Company to Test Generics Against Name Brands
Darden Student Creates Company to Test Generics Against Name Brands
NBC29 Madison Carter introduces us to Brandfy, a company created by a UVA Darden student that tests generics against name-brand products.Full Story
NBC29 Madison Carter introduces us to Brandfy, a company created by a UVA Darden student that tests generics against name-brand products.Full Story
Thousands of Letters Written to Charlottesville Students After August Rally
Thousands of Letters Written to Charlottesville Students After August Rally
A worldwide letter writing campaign, that aims to ensure children can cope with the violence and hatred witnessed in Charlottesville last August at the "Unite the Right" rally, is seeing a big success.Full Story
A worldwide letter writing campaign, that aims to ensure children can cope with the violence and hatred witnessed in Charlottesville last August at the "Unite the Right" rally, is seeing a big success.Full Story
January 18, 2018, 10 PM Forecast
January 18, 2018, 10 PM Forecast
Sara O'Leary Makes UVA Women's Tennis Coaching Debut
Sara O'Leary Makes UVA Women's Tennis Coaching Debut
UVa women's tennis loses to Old Dominion 5-2.Full Story
UVa women's tennis loses to Old Dominion 5-2.Full Story
Study Suggests Lidl Grocery Stores in Albemarle County Could Save Shoppers Money
Study Suggests Lidl Grocery Stores in Albemarle County Could Save Shoppers Money
Plans for some new Lidl grocery stores in Albemarle County have been delayed, as a new study suggests that the stores could help save shoppers money.Full Story
Plans for some new Lidl grocery stores in Albemarle County have been delayed, as a new study suggests that the stores could help save shoppers money.Full Story
Misdemeanor Charge Dropped Against Jason Kessler
Misdemeanor Charge Dropped Against Jason Kessler
A misdemeanor charge against Unite the Right organizer Jason Eric Kessler was dropped n Charlottesville General District Court after new evidence came forward.Full Story
A misdemeanor charge against Unite the Right organizer Jason Eric Kessler was dropped n Charlottesville General District Court after new evidence came forward.Full Story
MLK Celebration Discussion at UVA Aims to Promote 'Accountability Through Love'
MLK Celebration Discussion at UVA Aims to Promote 'Accountability Through Love'
A University of Virginia event Thursday called out attendees for for harmful social behaviors and challenged them to help spread the love.Full Story
A University of Virginia event Thursday called out attendees for for harmful social behaviors and challenged them to help spread the love.Full Story
Albemarle County Public Schools to Present Expected Budget to School Board
Albemarle County Public Schools to Present Expected Budget to School Board
Albemarle County schools aren't as financially bad off as first thought. Thursday, the public school division's Superintendent Pam Moran gave the school board and the community full budget details.Full Story
Albemarle County schools aren't as financially bad off as first thought. Thursday, the public school division's Superintendent Pam Moran gave the school board and the community full budget details.Full Story
JMU Men's Basketball Rallies to Beat Elon 85-74 in Overtime
JMU Men's Basketball Rallies to Beat Elon 85-74 in Overtime
The James Madison men's basketball team earned its first conference win of the season, as the Dukes rallied to beat Elon 85-74 in overtime on Thursday night.Full Story
The James Madison men's basketball team earned its first conference win of the season, as the Dukes rallied to beat Elon 85-74 in overtime on Thursday night.Full Story
UVA House Call: Dr. Vanessa Gregg on Prenatal Care
UVA House Call: Dr. Vanessa Gregg on Prenatal Care
Dr. Vanessa Gregg of UVA Health System talks about prenatal care with NBC29.Full Story
Dr. Vanessa Gregg of UVA Health System talks about prenatal care with NBC29.Full Story