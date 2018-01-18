Darden Student Creates Company to Test Generics Against Name Brands
Charlottesville Holds Open House for Improved Safety Along Fifth Street
The city of Charlottesville hosted an open house about a new study to improve safety along the 5th Street corridor.Full Story
UVA Health System Opens Clinic on Route 29 in Albemarle Co.
University of Virginia's Health System has launched a new clinic off Route 29 in Albemarle County.Full Story
Kids Sledding at Washington Park as Charlottesville Gets 1st Snow Day of 2018
Some kids in Charlottesville are out and about Wednesday afternoon, taking advantage of the snow covered hill at Washington Park.Full Story
Darden Student Creates Company to Test Generics Against Name Brands
NBC29 Madison Carter introduces us to Brandfy, a company created by a UVA Darden student that tests generics against name-brand products.Full Story
Charlottesville Looking to Improve Ridge Street Neighborhood Intersection
The city of Charlottesville is looking at ways to make a main drag that cuts through downtown to get out to the interstate less congested and safer for drivers and pedestrians.Full Story
Hall Monitor: Observations From the Bench Allowed UVa Senior to Succeed
Devon Hall has seen a lot of talented players come through the UVa men's basketball program, and the senior guard is showcasing everything he's learned in his final season with the 'Hoos.Full Story
Family of Girl Recovering from Heart Transplant Receives New Car
A little girl recovering from her second heart transplant received a late Christmas present. On Tuesday, January 16, Layla Gross and her family received a free, refurbished, and reliable car that will help her make her doctor's appointments.Full Story
Legal Aid Justice Center Reaching Out to DACA Recipients for Renewal Help
A Charlottesville-based nonprofit is hurrying to help hundreds of Virginians brought to the United States illegally as children.Full Story
Charlottesville Housing Committee Kicks off Meetings on Affordable Housing
Charlottesville is discussing its 2018 strategy for solving the affordable housing crisis.Full Story
Augusta Health Hosts 'Lunch and Learn' Event on Cancer Awareness
Every month Augusta Health hosts a series called lunch and learn. This month the topic was cancer.Full Story
