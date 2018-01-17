Record-Breaking Number of In-State Students Expected to Attend UVA
Charlottesville Holds Open House for Improved Safety Along Fifth Street
The city of Charlottesville hosted an open house about a new study to improve safety along the 5th Street corridor.Full Story
Family of Girl Recovering from Heart Transplant Receives New Car
A little girl recovering from her second heart transplant received a late Christmas present. On Tuesday, January 16, Layla Gross and her family received a free, refurbished, and reliable car that will help her make her doctor's appointments.Full Story
Augusta Health Hosts 'Lunch and Learn' Event on Cancer Awareness
Every month Augusta Health hosts a series called lunch and learn. This month the topic was cancer.Full Story
UVA Health System Opens Clinic on Route 29 in Albemarle Co.
University of Virginia's Health System has launched a new clinic off Route 29 in Albemarle County.Full Story
January, 17, 10 PM Forecast
UVA's Larry Sabato: Oprah Could be President if Serious
She's got both the money and name recognition, and the head of University of Virginia's Center for Politics says if Oprah Winfrey is serious, she could win a presidential election.Full Story
Charlottesville Judge Sets Trial Dates for DeAndre Harris and Corey Long
A judge is advancing cases against DeAndre Harris and Corey Alexander Long, two men charged in connection to events in downtown Charlottesville on August 12.Full Story
Filmmakers Host Second Screening of Charltotesville Documentary
Filmmakers hosted a second screening of the documentary "Charlottesville: Our Streets" at the Jefferson School Theater on Saturday, January 13.Full Story
Blue Ridge Poison Center Warns Public of Asia-Based Plant
The Charlottesville-based Blue Ridge Poison Center and the Food and Drug Administration are putting out a warning for the deadly risks associated with the plant Kratom.Full Story
#3 Virginia Beats NC State 68-51 to Improve to 5-0 in ACC
The #3 Virginia men's basketball team improved to 5-0 in the ACC with a 68-51 win over NC State on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.Full Story
