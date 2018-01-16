Boar's Head Inn to Close for Renovations
Most Popular Videos
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
-
VIDEO: Baby bear trapped inside car in Tennessee
-
Over 100 Attend Fifeville MLK Day Celebration
People across the country are remembering Martin Luther King Jr. On Monday in Charlottesville, some say his message is more important than ever after a summer of violence in the city.
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6PM
-
Humility Still Key as UVA Basketball Rises to No. 2 Ranking
The Virginia basketball team climbed one-spot to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday.
-
Malcom Brogdon's Bucks Top Mike Scott and Wizards 104-95
It was the 22nd time in 24 games that Brogdon reached double-digit points.
-
Peace Lutheran Church Event Celebrates Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
People in central Virginia are coming together on Monday, January 15, to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. One event took place Monday morning at Peace Lutheran Church.
-
Family of Girl Recovering from Heart Transplant Receives New Car
A little girl recovering from her second heart transplant received a late Christmas present. On Tuesday, January 16, Layla Gross and her family received a free, refurbished, and reliable car that will help her make her doctor's appointments.
-
Louisa County Supervisors Disagree Over How to Improve Internet Connectivity
The Louisa County Board of Supervisors voted last month to put more money towards building internet towers. Now, a newly elected supervisor is putting the brakes on the project.
-
Boar's Head Inn to Close for Renovations
Starting in February, the Boar's Head Inn will start renovations of its main building which will include the Old Mill Restaurant.
-