Louisa County Supervisors Disagree Over How to Improve Internet Connectivity
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 01-16-2018
VIDEO: Baby bear trapped inside car in Tennessee
Over 100 Attend Fifeville MLK Day Celebration
People across the country are remembering Martin Luther King Jr. On Monday in Charlottesville, some say his message is more important than ever after a summer of violence in the city.Full Story
Malcom Brogdon's Bucks Top Mike Scott and Wizards 104-95
It was the 22nd time in 24 games that Brogdon reached double-digit points.Full Story
Humility Still Key as UVA Basketball Rises to No. 2 Ranking
The Virginia basketball team climbed one-spot to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday.Full Story
Peace Lutheran Church Event Celebrates Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
People in central Virginia are coming together on Monday, January 15, to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. One event took place Monday morning at Peace Lutheran Church.Full Story
Louisa County Supervisors Disagree Over How to Improve Internet Connectivity
The Louisa County Board of Supervisors voted last month to put more money towards building internet towers. Now, a newly elected supervisor is putting the brakes on the project.Full Story
Woodbrook Elementary School Students Walk a Mile for MLK Day
Although students are off on Monday, January 15, many still came into school to walk a mile for a cause they believe in.Full Story
Albemarle County Church Hosts Panel Discussion in Honor of MLK Teachings
Monday, dozens came together at Peace Lutheran Church in Albemarle County this evening for a panel discussion in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.Full Story
MLK Day Event Reminds People There's Still Work to be Done
Families in Charlottesville celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, legacy and birthday at the Carver Recreation Center on Monday, January 15.Full Story
