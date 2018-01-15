Northam Asks Lawmakers to Pass Progressive Agenda in Address
Northam Asks Lawmakers to Pass Progressive Agenda in Address
New Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is asking the Republican-backed General Assembly to pass a progressive agenda that includes expanding Medicaid, stricter gun regulations and protecting abortion rights.Full Story
New Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is asking the Republican-backed General Assembly to pass a progressive agenda that includes expanding Medicaid, stricter gun regulations and protecting abortion rights.Full Story
