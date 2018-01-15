Peace Lutheran Church Event Celebrates Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
Semi-Professional Soccer Prepares for Debut Season
A semi-professional soccer league is getting ready for its debut season in Charlottesville. The team kicked off the new year by holding its first official practice on Sunday, January 14.
People in central Virginia are coming together on Monday, January 15, to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. One event took place Monday morning at Peace Lutheran Church.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 5PM
VIDEO: Baby bear trapped inside car in Tennessee
#3 Virginia Beats NC State 68-51 to Improve to 5-0 in ACC
The #3 Virginia men's basketball team improved to 5-0 in the ACC with a 68-51 win over NC State on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.
Woman Turns Life Around with Help of Goodwill Job Training Program
A central Virginia woman who fell victim to drug abuse and crime has turned her life around with the help of Goodwill's job training program.
Community Groups Promote Unity Through Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebrations
Several community groups in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are hosting events on Monday, January 15, to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Charlottesville City Councilors Looking to Change Meeting Format
Charlottesville City Council is looking at ways to change how its meetings run. Recently, meetings have at times descended into chaotic shouting matches between Councilors and the public - especially since the white nationalist rally in August.
Solidarity Cards Project to Exhibit People's Responses to Monumental Events
A University of Virginia alumnus who collected notecards with people's responses to the changes happening in Charlottesville and across the country is getting ready to unveil those written words in a new exhibit.
