Community Groups Promote Unity Through Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebrations
Semi-Professional Soccer Prepares for Debut Season
A semi-professional soccer league is getting ready for its debut season in Charlottesville. The team kicked off the new year by holding its first official practice on Sunday, January 14.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
#3 Virginia Beats NC State 68-51 to Improve to 5-0 in ACC
The #3 Virginia men's basketball team improved to 5-0 in the ACC with a 68-51 win over NC State on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.Full Story
Charlottesville City Councilors Looking to Change Meeting Format
Charlottesville City Council is looking at ways to change how its meetings run. Recently, meetings have at times descended into chaotic shouting matches between Councilors and the public - especially since the white nationalist rally in August.Full Story
Solidarity Cards Project to Exhibit People's Responses to Monumental Events
A University of Virginia alumnus who collected notecards with people's responses to the changes happening in Charlottesville and across the country is getting ready to unveil those written words in a new exhibit.Full Story
Community Groups Promote Unity Through Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebrations
Several community groups in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are hosting events on Monday, January 15, to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.Full Story
Woman Turns Life Around with Help of Goodwill Job Training Program
A central Virginia woman who fell victim to drug abuse and crime has turned her life around with the help of Goodwill's job training program.Full Story
Blue Ridge Poison Center Warns Public of Asia-Based Plant
The Charlottesville-based Blue Ridge Poison Center and the Food and Drug Administration are putting out a warning for the deadly risks associated with the plant Kratom.Full Story
Saturday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights
High school basketball scores and highlights from around central Virginia.Full Story
JMU Fans in Frisco to Support Dukes in FCS National Title Game
There were plenty of JMU fans in Frisco Texas to support the Dukes in the FCS National Title game against South Dakota State.Full Story
