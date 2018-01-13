United Way Offers Free Tax Preparations Across Central Virginia
Woman Turns Life Around with Help of Goodwill Job Training Program
A central Virginia woman who fell victim to drug abuse and crime has turned her life around with the help of Goodwill's job training program.Full Story
Saturday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights
High school basketball scores and highlights from around central Virginia.Full Story
Blue Ridge Poison Center Warns Public of Asia-Based Plant
The Charlottesville-based Blue Ridge Poison Center and the Food and Drug Administration are putting out a warning for the deadly risks associated with the plant Kratom.Full Story
Northam Sworn in as Virginia's 73rd Governor
People from across Virginia descended on the state capitol in Richmond on Saturday, January 13, to celebrate the inauguration of Virginia’s 73rd governor, Ralph Northam.Full Story
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Sworn in, Discusses Charlottesville
Besides inaugurating Governor Ralph Northam, Justin Fairfax was also sworn in on Saturday, January 13, as the lieutenant governor of Virginia.Full Story
Friday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, January 12th.Full Story
Albemarle County Students, Parents Voice Concerns over Lee-Jackson Day on Calendar
People are up in arms about the Albemarle County Public School division listing a controversial day on its printed calendar.Full Story
Filmmakers Host Second Screening of Charltotesville Documentary
Filmmakers hosted a second screening of the documentary "Charlottesville: Our Streets" at the Jefferson School Theater on Saturday, January 13.Full Story
Chrissy: CASPCA's Featured Pet of the Week 01/10
Chelsea Mitchell of the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA introduced us Chrissy, a very calm and laid-back female beagle, who is looking for her forever home.Full Story
Augusta County Retired Man Re-Builds Bikes to Donate to YMCA
Retired man from Augusta County isn't spending his time traveling or playing golf. He's at landfills and in his garage, all to help people in the area be more mobile with some help from the YMCA in Staunton.Full Story
