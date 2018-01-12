Charlottesville High School Discuss Robotics Competition
Friday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, January 12th.
Augusta County Retired Man Re-Builds Bikes to Donate to YMCA
Retired man from Augusta County isn't spending his time traveling or playing golf. He's at landfills and in his garage, all to help people in the area be more mobile with some help from the YMCA in Staunton.
The Charlottesville High School Zero Robotics Team is in Boston competing against engineering students from across the globe.
Chrissy: CASPCA's Featured Pet of the Week 01/10
Chelsea Mitchell of the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA introduced us Chrissy, a very calm and laid-back female beagle, who is looking for her forever home.
Albemarle County Students, Parents Voice Concerns over Lee-Jackson Day on Calendar
People are up in arms about the Albemarle County Public School division listing a controversial day on its printed calendar.
Attic Fire at The Shebeen Temporarily Stalls Business
A fire at a Charlottesville restaurant during lunchtime forced diners to evacuate and owners to temporarily shut down.
Repeated Plumbing Issues Leave Apartment Complex Residents Frustrated
A team of plumbers and maintenance staff is working out of Crescent Halls Apartments after a pipe burst Thursday, January 11, leaving the first floor flooded with sewage water.
Kitchen Renovations Underway at Charlottesville's The Nook
A long-time restaurant on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall is undergoing major renovations. The Nook closed its doors January 1 to completely re-do the kitchen.
Architecture Firm Holds Contest for Public Artwork Designs
Charlottesville architecture firm Bushman Dreyfus Architects has announced it’s looking for public artwork that better represents the city than the Confederate statues.
JMU Women Beat Elon 70-67 for 6th Consecutive Win
The JMU women's basketball team won its sixth game in a row, as the Dukes beat Elon 70-67 on Friday night at the Convocation Center.
