Federal Funds Continue to Help People Living with AIDS/HIV in Charlottesville
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Albemarle County Students, Parents Voice Concerns over Lee-Jackson Day on Calendar
Albemarle County Students, Parents Voice Concerns over Lee-Jackson Day on Calendar
People are up in arms about the Albemarle County Public School division listing a controversial day on its printed calendar.Full Story
People are up in arms about the Albemarle County Public School division listing a controversial day on its printed calendar.Full Story
Chrissy: CASPCA's Featured Pet of the Week 01/10
Chrissy: CASPCA's Featured Pet of the Week 01/10
Chelsea Mitchell of the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA introduced us Chrissy, a very calm and laid-back female beagle, who is looking for her forever home.Full Story
Chelsea Mitchell of the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA introduced us Chrissy, a very calm and laid-back female beagle, who is looking for her forever home.Full Story
Thursday High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
Thursday High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Thursday, January 11th.Full Story
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Thursday, January 11th.Full Story
Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy Awarded Grant
Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy Awarded Grant
The Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy will now teach officers how to handle riots. The academy was awarded almost $150K from a Homeland Security grantFull Story
The Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy will now teach officers how to handle riots. The academy was awarded almost $150K from a Homeland Security grantFull Story
Albemarle County School Board Votes to Move Forward with Redistricting Plans
Albemarle County School Board Votes to Move Forward with Redistricting Plans
Albemarle County Public Schools want to hear from the public about redistricting plans. The school board is inviting people to offer comments during its meeting January 11.Full Story
Albemarle County Public Schools want to hear from the public about redistricting plans. The school board is inviting people to offer comments during its meeting January 11.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 01-12-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 01-12-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
Charlottesville Nurse Asking for Help in Her Hurricane Relief Trips to Puerto Rico
Charlottesville Nurse Asking for Help in Her Hurricane Relief Trips to Puerto Rico
A Charlottesville nurse is trying to help Puerto Rico after much of the country is still struggling because of Hurricane Maria, and is asking you to help get supplies there.Full Story
A Charlottesville nurse is trying to help Puerto Rico after much of the country is still struggling because of Hurricane Maria, and is asking you to help get supplies there.Full Story
Felicia Aiyeotan Playing Big For UVa Women's Basketball
Felicia Aiyeotan Playing Big For UVa Women's Basketball
The UVa women's basketball team is 4-0 in the ACC, and six-foot-nine sophomore center Alicia Aiyeotan has a double-double in three of her last four games.Full Story
The UVa women's basketball team is 4-0 in the ACC, and six-foot-nine sophomore center Alicia Aiyeotan has a double-double in three of her last four games.Full Story
Rosemarie Tyger on Properly Shoveling Snow to Avoid Injury
Rosemarie Tyger on Properly Shoveling Snow to Avoid Injury
Rosemarie Tyger from the UVA Orthopedics Department, talks about safely shoveling snow to avoid injuries.Full Story
Rosemarie Tyger from the UVA Orthopedics Department, talks about safely shoveling snow to avoid injuries.Full Story