Building Goodness Foundation Working to Help Victims of Haiti Earthquake
Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy Awarded Grant
The Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy will now teach officers how to handle riots. The academy was awarded almost $150K from a Homeland Security grant
Chrissy: CASPCA's Featured Pet of the Week 01/10
Chelsea Mitchell of the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA introduced us Chrissy, a very calm and laid-back female beagle, who is looking for her forever home.
Thursday High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Thursday, January 11th.
January 11, 2018, 10 PM Forecast
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is CoolSculpting?
A new procedure, now available at Sentara Martha Jefferson Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, is helping people freeze away excess fat.
Albemarle County Police Arrest, Charge Doctor with 2 Counts of Rape
Detectives have arrested Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean on two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of object sexual penetration, and one felony count of forcible sodomy.
Reporter mobbed by lemurs
Dog meet dog: American Kennel Club adds 2 breeds to roster
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack
Charlottesville Judge Sets Trial Dates for DeAndre Harris and Corey Long
A judge is advancing cases against DeAndre Harris and Corey Alexander Long, two men charged in connection to events in downtown Charlottesville on August 12.
ACLU-VA Issues Recommendations for Protest Permitting
The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia is weighing in on regulations for permits for protests. ACLU of Virginia released recommendations for government agencies struggling with how to regulate free speech in a way that is legal and also protects public safety.
