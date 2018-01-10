Sen. Tim Kaine Urges Virginia to be Exempt from Offshore Drilling if Florida Is
Albemarle Boys Basketball Improves to 12-0
The Albemarle boys basketball team improved to 12-0 with an 83-57 win against Powhatan on Wednesday night.
Will Patrick Named New Louisa County Football Coach
The Louisa County football team has announced that offensive coordinator and 2002 LCHS graduate Will Patrick will be the Lions' new head coach
Charlottesville Judge Sets Trial Dates for DeAndre Harris and Corey Long
A judge is advancing cases against DeAndre Harris and Corey Alexander Long, two men charged in connection to events in downtown Charlottesville on August 12.
UVA Medical Center Celebrates Expansion Project Milestone
Construction crews held a 'topping-off’ ceremony Wednesday, laying the final steel beam atop an expansion that will nearly double the UVA Medical Center's emergency department.
Chrissy: CASPCA's Featured Pet of the Week 01/10
Chelsea Mitchell of the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA introduced us Chrissy, a very calm and laid-back female beagle, who is looking for her forever home.
Fluvanna County Constructing New Museum on Area's Agricultural Roots
Fluvanna County is turning dirt on a new museum to display relics from the county's agricultural roots.
Cavalier Trio Named To U.S. U-20 Women’s Soccer National Team
Freshman goalkeeper Laurel Ivory (Surfside, Fla.), sophomore midfielder/defender Zoe Morse (East Lansing, Mich.) and freshman forward/midfielder Taryn Torres (Frisco, Texas) will all compete for the United States at the 2018 CONCACAF Championships in Trinidad & Tobago from January 18-28.
MBU First School in State to Offer Autism Studies and Science Major
Mary Baldwin University is the first in the state to offer an autism studies and applied behavior analysis major.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 01-11-2018
Albemarle County Police Arrest, Charge Doctor with 2 Counts of Rape
Detectives have arrested Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean on two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of object sexual penetration, and one felony count of forcible sodomy.
