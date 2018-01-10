Home
Create Account
Log In
Go
Home
Livestream
NBC29 Video News
NBC News Live Video
RSS Feeds
News
News Home
Albemarle and Charlottesville News
Business News
Capitol Square News
Central Virginia News
Closings and Delays
CNN National News
Continuing In-Depth Coverage
Daily Distraction
Entertainment News
Local News
National News
News Links
Shenandoah Valley News
Strange News
Submit a Story Idea
Virginia News
Weather
Weather Home
7 Day Forecast
Allergy Center
Animated Radar
Current Temperatures
Neighborhood Forecasts
Buckingham Forecast
Charlottesville Forecast
Culpeper Forecast
Greene County Forecast
Lake Monticello Forecast
Louisa Forecast
Madison Forecast
Orange Forecast
Staunton Forecast
Waynesboro Forecast
Radar Images
WeatherBug Live
Sports
Sports Home
ACC Video Highlights: University of Virginia
NBC29 High School Tailgate Party
National Sports News
Virginia Sports News
Features
Features Home
Community Calendar
Featured Pet of the Week
Gas Price Watch
Mr. Food Test Kitchen Recipes
Mugshots Slideshow
NBC29 JobSpot
Sunrise Stumper
Traffic Watch
Virginia Lottery
Programming
Programming Home
Children's Programming Changes
Children's Programming Descriptions
Children's Programming Report
CW Programming
NBC Programming
Inside 29
Inside 29 Home
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning
Contact Us
Contest Winners
Jobs @ NBC29
Member Center FAQ
NBC29 JobSpot
On-Air Team
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sponsorship Request
Health
Lodge at Old Trail
Rita's Lunch Bag
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Peripheral Arterial Disease
Straight Talk MD
UVA House Call
Postgame Reaction from Virginia's Win over Syracuse
Postgame reaction from Tuesday night's Syracuse vs. Virginia game.
Home
News
Weather
Sports
Features
Programming
Inside 29
Health