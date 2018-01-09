UVA's Larry Sabato: Oprah Could be President if Serious
Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights
High school basketball scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.
Postgame Reaction from Virginia's Win over Syracuse
Postgame reaction from Tuesday night's Syracuse vs. Virginia game.
She's got both the money and name recognition, and the head of University of Virginia's Center for Politics says if Oprah Winfrey is serious, she could win a presidential election.
Southwood Redevelopment Plans to be Reviewed by Albemarle County
A decision this week could advance a decade-long plan to transform Albemarle County's Southwood Mobile Home Park.
Charlottesville Businesses Toss Romaine Lettuce Following E. Coli Outbreak
The Centers for Disease Control says it's too soon to blame romaine lettuce for a recent E. coli outbreak. However, some Charlottesville businesses are not taking any chances.
Albemarle County Police Arrest, Charge Doctor with 2 Counts of Rape
Detectives have arrested Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean on two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of object sexual penetration, and one felony count of forcible sodomy.
Albemarle County Hop Grower Wants New Facility in Keene
An Albemarle County hops grower is planning a new facility to process the freshly-picked plant's flowers that are used to flavor beer.
Grant to Louisa County Historical Society to Help Fund Digital Trail
The Louisa County Historical Society has received a grant that will make it easier for people to explore the history of the area.
Daycare Child Neglect Case Going to Albemarle County Grand Jury
The case against Kathy Yowell Rohm, a woman accused of neglecting children in her unlicensed daycare center, is going to a grand jury.
