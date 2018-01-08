Charlottesville Travel Agency Collecting Luggage for Domestic Violence Victims
January, 8, 2018
Daycare Child Neglect Case Going to Albemarle County Grand Jury
The case against Kathy Yowell Rohm, a woman accused of neglecting children in her unlicensed daycare center, is going to a grand jury.
Viral Social Media Post Puts Schools Across the Country on Alert
A hoax threatening a shooting at an Albemarle County high school put police and schools across the country on high alert.
Albemarle County Police Arrest, Charge Doctor with 2 Counts of Rape
Detectives have arrested Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean on two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of object sexual penetration, and one felony count of forcible sodomy.
A travel agency in Charlottesville is collecting luggage for domestic violence victims.
Ice Formation Impedes Car Washes in Greene County
The frigid conditions have created quite the scene at a car wash in Greene County. An ice formation at the car wash on Route 33 is preventing some people from washing their car.
UVA Professor, Students Use Robot to Help Restore Crozet Tunnel
A University of Virginia professor and his students are mapping out a historic tunnel in Crozet through the eyes of a handbuilt robot.
AAA Offers Tips for When Frozen Pipes Burst
While there's plenty of tips and tricks out there to stop your pipes from freezing, sometimes it's inevitable.
Owner of Tuel Jewelers on Charlottesville Downtown Mall Dead at 86
A beloved Charlottesville store owner has died at the age of 86.
SCOTUS to Hear Virginia Case Disputing Warrantless Motorcycle Search
The U.S. Supreme Court will be asked to decide whether police have the right to go on private property without a warrant to search a vehicle.
