'Skybreaking' Celebrates Charlottesville Business Now Using Solar Panels
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
January, 8, 2018
January, 8, 2018
Daycare Child Neglect Case Going to Albemarle County Grand Jury
Daycare Child Neglect Case Going to Albemarle County Grand Jury
The case against Kathy Yowell Rohm, a woman accused of neglecting children in her unlicensed daycare center, is going to a grand jury.Full Story
The case against Kathy Yowell Rohm, a woman accused of neglecting children in her unlicensed daycare center, is going to a grand jury.Full Story
Viral Social Media Post Puts Schools Across the Country on Alert
Viral Social Media Post Puts Schools Across the Country on Alert
A hoax threatening a shooting at an Albemarle County high school put police and schools across the country on high alert.Full Story
A hoax threatening a shooting at an Albemarle County high school put police and schools across the country on high alert.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Arrest, Charge Doctor with 2 Counts of Rape
Albemarle County Police Arrest, Charge Doctor with 2 Counts of Rape
Detectives have arrested Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean on two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of object sexual penetration, and one felony count of forcible sodomy.Full Story
Detectives have arrested Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean on two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of object sexual penetration, and one felony count of forcible sodomy.Full Story
Charlottesville Travel Agency Collecting Luggage for Domestic Violence Victims
Charlottesville Travel Agency Collecting Luggage for Domestic Violence Victims
A travel agency in Charlottesville is collecting luggage for domestic violence victims.Full Story
A travel agency in Charlottesville is collecting luggage for domestic violence victims.Full Story
Ice Formation Impedes Car Washes in Greene County
Ice Formation Impedes Car Washes in Greene County
The frigid conditions have created quite the scene at a car wash in Greene County. An ice formation at the car wash on Route 33 is preventing some people from washing their car.Full Story
The frigid conditions have created quite the scene at a car wash in Greene County. An ice formation at the car wash on Route 33 is preventing some people from washing their car.Full Story
UVA Professor, Students Use Robot to Help Restore Crozet Tunnel
UVA Professor, Students Use Robot to Help Restore Crozet Tunnel
A University of Virginia professor and his students are mapping out a historic tunnel in Crozet through the eyes of a handbuilt robot.Full Story
A University of Virginia professor and his students are mapping out a historic tunnel in Crozet through the eyes of a handbuilt robot.Full Story
AAA Offers Tips for When Frozen Pipes Burst
AAA Offers Tips for When Frozen Pipes Burst
While there's plenty of tips and tricks out there to stop your pipes from freezing, sometimes it's inevitable.Full Story
While there's plenty of tips and tricks out there to stop your pipes from freezing, sometimes it's inevitable.Full Story
Owner of Tuel Jewelers on Charlottesville Downtown Mall Dead at 86
Owner of Tuel Jewelers on Charlottesville Downtown Mall Dead at 86
A beloved Charlottesville store owner has died at the age of 86.Full Story
A beloved Charlottesville store owner has died at the age of 86.Full Story
SCOTUS to Hear Virginia Case Disputing Warrantless Motorcycle Search
SCOTUS to Hear Virginia Case Disputing Warrantless Motorcycle Search
The U.S. Supreme Court will be asked to decide whether police have the right to go on private property without a warrant to search a vehicle.Full Story
The U.S. Supreme Court will be asked to decide whether police have the right to go on private property without a warrant to search a vehicle.Full Story