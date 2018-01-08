ACAC Opens Express Gym in Pantops
Most Popular Videos
-
Daycare Child Neglect Case Going to Albemarle County Grand Jury
The case against Kathy Yowell Rohm, a woman accused of neglecting children in her unlicensed daycare center, is going to a grand jury.
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
-
Albemarle County Police Arrest, Charge Doctor with 2 Counts of Rape
Detectives have arrested Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean on two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of object sexual penetration, and one felony count of forcible sodomy.
-
Fire Crews Twice Battle Flames at Construction Site
The rubble of a construction site for a senior assisted living home in Fishersville is still smoldering after a multi-alarm fire destroyed the facility just months before residents were set to move in.
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 01-08-2018
-
The start of the new year also means some new fitness goals for people looking to hit the gym and get in shape.
-
Couple Hopes to Help Other Families with 'Christians Purpose'
Just three months after losing their son to a rare birth defect, a couple is using their grief to help other families in central Virginia.
-
AAA Offers Tips for When Frozen Pipes Burst
While there's plenty of tips and tricks out there to stop your pipes from freezing, sometimes it's inevitable.
-
Governor-elect Ralph Northam Attends Sunday Service in Charlottesville
Virginia Governor-elect Ralph Northam joined the congregation at a church in Charlottesville for Sunday services to spread a message of unity as he prepares to take office in just a few days.
-
Broken Pipe Creates Slippery Conditions at Northside Library
Cold conditions overnight led to a slippery mess in the parking lot of the Northside Library on Monday morning.
-