Daycare Child Neglect Case Going to Albemarle County Grand Jury
The case against Kathy Yowell Rohm, a woman accused of neglecting children in her unlicensed daycare center, is going to a grand jury.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
Albemarle County Police Arrest, Charge Doctor with 2 Counts of Rape
Detectives have arrested Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean on two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of object sexual penetration, and one felony count of forcible sodomy.Full Story
Fire Crews Twice Battle Flames at Construction Site
The rubble of a construction site for a senior assisted living home in Fishersville is still smoldering after a multi-alarm fire destroyed the facility just months before residents were set to move in.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 01-08-2018
ACAC Opens Express Gym in Pantops
The start of the new year also means some new fitness goals for people looking to hit the gym and get in shape.Full Story
Couple Hopes to Help Other Families with 'Christians Purpose'
Just three months after losing their son to a rare birth defect, a couple is using their grief to help other families in central Virginia.Full Story
AAA Offers Tips for When Frozen Pipes Burst
While there's plenty of tips and tricks out there to stop your pipes from freezing, sometimes it's inevitable.Full Story
Governor-elect Ralph Northam Attends Sunday Service in Charlottesville
Virginia Governor-elect Ralph Northam joined the congregation at a church in Charlottesville for Sunday services to spread a message of unity as he prepares to take office in just a few days.Full Story
Broken Pipe Creates Slippery Conditions at Northside Library
Cold conditions overnight led to a slippery mess in the parking lot of the Northside Library on Monday morning.Full Story
