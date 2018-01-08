Couple Hopes to Help Other Families with 'Christians Purpose'
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Fire Crews Twice Battle Flames at Construction Site
Fire Crews Twice Battle Flames at Construction Site
The rubble of a construction site for a senior assisted living home in Fishersville is still smoldering after a multi-alarm fire destroyed the facility just months before residents were set to move in.Full Story
The rubble of a construction site for a senior assisted living home in Fishersville is still smoldering after a multi-alarm fire destroyed the facility just months before residents were set to move in.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 01-08-2018
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 01-08-2018
Albemarle County Police Arrest, Charge Doctor with 2 Counts of Rape
Albemarle County Police Arrest, Charge Doctor with 2 Counts of Rape
Detectives have arrested Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean on two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of object sexual penetration, and one felony count of forcible sodomy.Full Story
Detectives have arrested Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean on two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of object sexual penetration, and one felony count of forcible sodomy.Full Story
AAA Offers Tips for When Frozen Pipes Burst
AAA Offers Tips for When Frozen Pipes Burst
While there's plenty of tips and tricks out there to stop your pipes from freezing, sometimes it's inevitable.Full Story
While there's plenty of tips and tricks out there to stop your pipes from freezing, sometimes it's inevitable.Full Story
Governor-elect Ralph Northam Attends Sunday Service in Charlottesville
Governor-elect Ralph Northam Attends Sunday Service in Charlottesville
Virginia Governor-elect Ralph Northam joined the congregation at a church in Charlottesville for Sunday services to spread a message of unity as he prepares to take office in just a few days.Full Story
Virginia Governor-elect Ralph Northam joined the congregation at a church in Charlottesville for Sunday services to spread a message of unity as he prepares to take office in just a few days.Full Story
Couple Hopes to Help Other Families with 'Christians Purpose'
Couple Hopes to Help Other Families with 'Christians Purpose'
Just three months after losing their son to a rare birth defect, a couple is using their grief to help other families in central Virginia.Full Story
Just three months after losing their son to a rare birth defect, a couple is using their grief to help other families in central Virginia.Full Story
Leadership has 'Hoos Defense Playing at High Level
Leadership has 'Hoos Defense Playing at High Level
The Cavaliers have held all 15 of their opponents to under 50% shooting this season.Full Story
The Cavaliers have held all 15 of their opponents to under 50% shooting this season.Full Story
Brunelle Scores 39 Points; William Monroe Defeats Wilson Memorial 53-48
Brunelle Scores 39 Points; William Monroe Defeats Wilson Memorial 53-48
Samantha Brunelle scored 39 points and grabbed 23 rebounds, as the William Monroe girls basketball team (11-0) defeated Wilson Memorial (9-2) by a final of 53-48 in the WAHS 'Play For Preemies' Showcase.Full Story
Samantha Brunelle scored 39 points and grabbed 23 rebounds, as the William Monroe girls basketball team (11-0) defeated Wilson Memorial (9-2) by a final of 53-48 in the WAHS 'Play For Preemies' Showcase.Full Story
JMU Football Falls 17-13 in FCS National Championship Game
JMU Football Falls 17-13 in FCS National Championship Game
The James Madison football team lost 17-13 against North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship Game on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.Full Story
The James Madison football team lost 17-13 against North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship Game on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.Full Story
Look3 Festival of the Photograph Ceases Operations
Look3 Festival of the Photograph Ceases Operations
A festival that's put photography in the spotlight on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall for the past decade has called it quits.Full Story
A festival that's put photography in the spotlight on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall for the past decade has called it quits.Full Story