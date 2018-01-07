Look3 Festival of the Photograph Ceases Operations
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
AAA Offers Tips for When Frozen Pipes Burst
While there's plenty of tips and tricks out there to stop your pipes from freezing, sometimes it's inevitable.Full Story
Fire Crews Twice Battle Flames at Construction Site
The rubble of a construction site for a senior assisted living home in Fishersville is still smoldering after a multi-alarm fire destroyed the facility just months before residents were set to move in.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Arrest, Charge Doctor with 2 Counts of Rape
Detectives have arrested Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean on two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of object sexual penetration, and one felony count of forcible sodomy.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6PM
JMU Football Falls 17-13 in FCS National Championship Game
The James Madison football team lost 17-13 against North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship Game on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.Full Story
UVA Women's Basketball Tames Tigers 70-41 for 7th Straight Win
With the win, the Cavaliers improve to 4-0 in ACC play for the first time since the 2000 season when the team started ACC play with nine-straight wins.Full Story
Charlottesville Buffalo Bills Fans Raise Money for Children's Foundation
More than 100 Buffalo Bills fans in central Virginia gathered on Sunday, January 7, to celebrate their team's first playoff appearance in 17 years while also supporting sick and handicapped children.Full Story
In Depth: Virginia's Parole System Under the Microscope Part 1
NBC29 is putting Virginia’s parole system under the microscope. In a three part series we will show you the impacts a change to the criminal justice system two decades ago has on you, the viewers.Full Story
Firefighters Installing Free Smoke Detectors in Greene County Homes
A house fire that claimed the lives of four family members in Greene County is prompting firefighters to travel around the county installing free smoke detectors for anyone who needs them.Full Story
