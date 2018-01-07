Charlottesville Buffalo Bills Fans Raise Money for Children's Foundation
AAA Offers Tips for When Frozen Pipes Burst
While there's plenty of tips and tricks out there to stop your pipes from freezing, sometimes it's inevitable.Full Story
Brunelle Scores 39 Points; William Monroe Defeats Wilson Memorial 53-48
Samantha Brunelle scored 39 points and grabbed 23 rebounds, as the William Monroe girls basketball team (11-0) defeated Wilson Memorial (9-2) by a final of 53-48 in the WAHS 'Play For Preemies' Showcase.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Arrest, Charge Doctor with 2 Counts of Rape
Detectives have arrested Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean on two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of object sexual penetration, and one felony count of forcible sodomy.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6AM
JMU Football Falls 17-13 in FCS National Championship Game
The James Madison football team lost 17-13 against North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship Game on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6PM
Little dog survives being snatched by hungry eagle
'Hoos Defense Stymies Heels; #8 UVa Tops #12 North Carolina 61-49
North Carolina made just 16-of-54 shots from the field (29.6%), and they turned the ball over 19 times against the Virginia defense on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.Full Story
Louisa County Nonprofit Farm Helping Horses and People
Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary, a nonprofit farm in Louisa County that works to rehabilitate horses, is also helping people overcome challenges.Full Story
11 p.m. report: Bonita man admits to killing his wife
