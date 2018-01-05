Crozet Residents Raise Concerns About Smoke Sightings
Albemarle County Police Arrest, Charge Doctor with 2 Counts of Rape
Detectives have arrested Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean on two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of object sexual penetration, and one felony count of forcible sodomy.Full Story
Friday's High School Basketball Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, January 5th.Full Story
Animal Care Group Creates Warm Spaces for Pets Left in the Cold
It's not only humans suffering in the frigid temperatures. Animals are too. Care groups are getting a lot of calls about dogs stuck outside in the cold.Full Story
Surgeon Calls on Community to Support Augusta Health
A surgeon at Augusta Health is calling out Anthem Insurance for putting profit above patient care in its contract dispute with the hospital.Full Story
Crozet Residents Raise Concerns About Smoke Sightings
Some people who live near Crozet are raising concerns about ash and smoke coming from a new housing development.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 5PM
Family: Missing Woman Found After Car Crash Along Route 250
Family says a woman is safe and recovering after getting into an early-morning car crash in Albemarle County.Full Story
In Depth: Virginia's Parole System Under the Microscope Part 1
NBC29 is putting Virginia’s parole system under the microscope. In a three part series we will show you the impacts a change to the criminal justice system two decades ago has on you, the viewers.Full Story
Farm Owners in Albemarle Again Request Special Use Permit
The owners of an Albemarle County farm have gone back and forth with the county for three years for the right to hold weddings and other events on their property but their requests have been shot down every time.Full Story
CASPCA Issues Cold Weather Warning to Pet Owners
As the temperatures continue to drop, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is reminding pet owners about the dangers the frigid weather poses for animals.Full Story
