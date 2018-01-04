Central Va. Organizations to Take Part in Inaugural Parade for Ralph Northam
Most Popular Videos
-
CARS Member Teaches Life-Saving Training Classes to Community
One Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad member is helping people in the community learn how to save a life.
-
JMU Football on Practice Field in Frisco, Texas
The JMU football team was on the practice field in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, as the Dukes get ready to play in the FCS National Championship game for the second year in a row.
-
January, 4, 2018, 10 PM Forecast
-
Search is on for missing fishermen on Lake Okeechobee
-
Charlottesville Artist Tells the 'Vinegar Hill Story'
Charlottesville artist Brandon Dudley’s “Vinegar Hill Story” is dedicated to a controversial chapter in the city’s history.
-
Gov. McAuliffe Visits Gordonsville Company with New Solar Panels
The largest renewable energy source in the state now sits on a rooftop in Gordonsville, thanks in part to Gov. Terry McAuliffe's "VirginiaSAVES Program.
-
Charlottesville City Council Elects Nikuyah Walker as Mayor, Heather Hill as Vice Mayor
The two newly-elected Charlottesville City Council members are now also the city's new mayor and vice mayor.
-
CFD and Plumbers Offer Tips to Prevent Pipes from Freezing
In this brutally cold weather, keeping yourself warm is not the only thing you have to worry about. It’s important to keep your pipes warm enough that they don’t freeze, and there are a number of things you can do to prevent that from happening.
-
New City Councilor Heather Hill Weighs in on Event Permits Ahead of First Meeting
Two new faces on Charlottesville City Council officially get to work Tuesday when it'll meets for the first time in 2018.
-
JMU's Aaron Stinnie Will Have a Chance to play in NFL
JMU has anchored the Dukes offensive line during the past two seasons.
-