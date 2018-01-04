Charlottesville Artist Tells the 'Vinegar Hill Story'
Monticello Boys Basketball Defeats Fluvanna 52-40
The Monticello boys basketball team won 52-40 at Fluvanna County on Wednesday night.Full Story
Family: Missing Woman Found After Car Crash Along Route 250
Family says a woman is safe and recovering after getting into an early-morning car crash in Albemarle County.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council Elects Nikuyah Walker as Mayor, Heather Hill as Vice Mayor
The two newly-elected Charlottesville City Council members are now also the city's new mayor and vice mayor.Full Story
Charlottesville Artist Tells the 'Vinegar Hill Story'
Charlottesville artist Brandon Dudley’s “Vinegar Hill Story” is dedicated to a controversial chapter in the city’s history.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 01-04-2018
JMU's Aaron Stinnie Will Have a Chance to play in NFL
JMU has anchored the Dukes offensive line during the past two seasons.Full Story
JMU's Marcus Marshall Elevating His Game During FCS Playoffs
Marcus Marshall is on fire in the playoffs, with four touchdowns and over three hundred yards rushing in JMU's last two playoff wins against South Dakota State and Weber State.Full Story
Car Owners Experience Increased Difficulties in Winter
The cold blast is hard on something most of us depend on every day. Mechanics are busier than usual because many vehicles struggle in the frigid temperatures.Full Story
Augusta County Reviews Proposal for Dominion Energy Construction Yard
An Augusta County board is reviewing a proposal by Dominion Energy to build a construction yard for its Atlantic Coast Pipeline on 34 acres of farmland near Churchville.Full Story
Surgeon Calls on Community to Support Augusta Health
A surgeon at Augusta Health is calling out Anthem Insurance for putting profit above patient care in its contract dispute with the hospital.Full Story
