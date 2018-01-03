Car Owners Experience Increased Difficulties in Winter
Most Popular Videos
Monticello Boys Basketball Defeats Fluvanna 52-40
The Monticello boys basketball team won 52-40 at Fluvanna County on Wednesday night.
January 3, 2018, 11 PM Forecast
Family: Missing Woman Found After Car Crash Along Route 250
Family says a woman is safe and recovering after getting into an early-morning car crash in Albemarle County.
Charlottesville City Council Elects Nikuyah Walker as Mayor, Heather Hill as Vice Mayor
The two newly-elected Charlottesville City Council members are now also the city's new mayor and vice mayor.
Tuesday's High School Sports Scores and Highlights
Tuesday's high school sports scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.
Augusta County Reviews Proposal for Dominion Energy Construction Yard
An Augusta County board is reviewing a proposal by Dominion Energy to build a construction yard for its Atlantic Coast Pipeline on 34 acres of farmland near Churchville.
Families Celebrate Arrival of New Year's Babies
Several families across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are celebrating the arrival of New Year's babies.
The cold blast is hard on something most of us depend on every day. Mechanics are busier than usual because many vehicles struggle in the frigid temperatures.
Albemarle County Supervisors Approve Traffic Study
Albemarle County supervisors met for the first time in 2018 and elected Ann Mallek as their chair and Norman Dill as vice chair.
Augusta County BOS Selects new Chairman
Augusta County's Board of Supervisors has a new chairman.
