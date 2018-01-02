Charlottesville Teen Collects Winter Coats for Those in Need
Most Popular Videos
-
Tuesday's High School Sports Scores and Highlights
Tuesday's high school sports scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.
-
Patriots are 10-0 Thanks to Amazing Buzzer-Beater
Albemarle Patriots are 10-0 after amazing buzzer-beater.
-
Charlottesville City Council Elects Nikuyah Walker as Mayor, Heather Hill as Vice Mayor
The two newly-elected Charlottesville City Council members are now also the city's new mayor and vice mayor.
-
Families Celebrate Arrival of New Year's Babies
Several families across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are celebrating the arrival of New Year's babies.
-
JMU's Aaron Stinnie Will Have a Chance to play in NFL
JMU has anchored the Dukes offensive line during the past two seasons.
-
January 2, 2018, 10 PM Forecast
-
JMU Football Prepares for Cold FCS Championship
JMU football prepares for a cold FCS championship game.
-
Albemarle Basketball 10-0 thanks to Up-Tempo Style
The Albemarle Patriots basketball team has a perfect 10-0 record after winning the Daily Progress Holiday Classic last Friday.
-
Augusta Health Patients with Anthem Insurance Face Possible High Expenses
Thousands of Augusta Health patients covered by Anthem insurance plans are facing possible big out-of-pocket expenses to continue their care at the hospital.
-
Let It Go: Family wakes up to frozen yard
-