Freezing Temperatures Means Increased Hazards for Homeowners, Firefighters
Tuesday's High School Sports Scores and Highlights
Tuesday's high school sports scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
Patriots are 10-0 Thanks to Amazing Buzzer-Beater
Albemarle Patriots are 10-0 after amazing buzzer-beater.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council Elects Nikuyah Walker as Mayor, Heather Hill as Vice Mayor
The two newly-elected Charlottesville City Council members are now also the city's new mayor and vice mayor.Full Story
Families Celebrate Arrival of New Year's Babies
Several families across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are celebrating the arrival of New Year's babies.Full Story
JMU's Aaron Stinnie Will Have a Chance to play in NFL
JMU has anchored the Dukes offensive line during the past two seasons.Full Story
January 2, 2018, 10 PM Forecast
JMU Football Prepares for Cold FCS Championship
JMU football prepares for a cold FCS championship game.Full Story
Albemarle Basketball 10-0 thanks to Up-Tempo Style
The Albemarle Patriots basketball team has a perfect 10-0 record after winning the Daily Progress Holiday Classic last Friday.Full Story
Augusta Health Patients with Anthem Insurance Face Possible High Expenses
Thousands of Augusta Health patients covered by Anthem insurance plans are facing possible big out-of-pocket expenses to continue their care at the hospital.Full Story
Let It Go: Family wakes up to frozen yard
