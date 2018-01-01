Lampo Restaurant Serves 'Hoppin' John' Southern Dish for NYD Goodluck
JMU Football Prepares for Cold FCS Championship
JMU football prepares for a cold FCS championship game.
Families Celebrate Arrival of New Year's Babies
Several families across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are celebrating the arrival of New Year's babies.
A special New Year's Day brunch in Charlottesville could bring some people good luck in 2018.
New City Councilor Heather Hill Weighs in on Event Permits Ahead of First Meeting
Two new faces on Charlottesville City Council officially get to work Tuesday when it'll meets for the first time in 2018.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
Barboursville Man Creates Snow from Homemade Device
Drew Knick and his family can go sledding in their front yard any time they'd like - as long as it's cold enough - thanks to the power of his homemade snow-making machine.
Friday's Holiday Classic Championship Highlights
Holiday Classic championship highlights.
Charlottesville Fire Department Puts New Ambulance in Service
The Charlottesville Fire Department's new ambulance is in service Monday.
JMU Football Practices in Cold on New Year's Day
JMU football practices in the cold.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 01-02-2018
