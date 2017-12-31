Fitness Centers Anticipate Forthcoming Increases in Membership
Farm Owners in Albemarle Again Request Special Use Permit
The owners of an Albemarle County farm have gone back and forth with the county for three years for the right to hold weddings and other events on their property but their requests have been shot down every time.Full Story
Barboursville Man Creates Snow from Homemade Device
Drew Knick and his family can go sledding in their front yard any time they'd like - as long as it's cold enough - thanks to the power of his homemade snow-making machine.Full Story
First Night Virginia Gets Underway on Downtown Mall
First Night Virginia is underway on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall on December 31. The annual event is filled with performances and fireworks, and, unlike a lot of New Year's celebrations, it's alcohol-free.Full Story
C-Ville WeeklyHosts New Year's Eve Celebration
The party is getting started in Charlottesville. C-Ville Weekly's big night New Year's Eve Celebration is taking over the Carver Center at the Jefferson School.Full Story
CASPCA Issues Cold Weather Warning to Pet Owners
As the temperatures continue to drop, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is reminding pet owners about the dangers the frigid weather poses for animals.Full Story
UVa Women's Basketball Upsets Syracuse 68-63 for Fifth-Straight Win
The Virginia women's basketball team beat #23 Syracuse 68-63 to win its fifth game in a row on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.Full Story
Fire Crews Respond to Overnight Fire at Red Roof Inn
Fire crews were called around 1 a.m. on Friday, December 29, to the hotel just off Route 250 with reports of noticeable flames from the building.Full Story
Waynesboro Police Searching for Suspected Robber
Waynesboro police are searching for a robber who held up customers and clerks at gunpoint inside a convenience store.Full Story
Staunton Man Dedicated to Continuing Weight-Loss Journey in New Year
A Staunton man is getting a head start on his New Year's resolution. Richard Brownley has lost 200 pounds in a year and a half, and he's determined to get the number on the scale down even more in 2018.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 01-01-2018
