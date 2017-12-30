Waynesboro Police Searching for Suspected Robber
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Barboursville Man Creates Snow from Homemade Device
Barboursville Man Creates Snow from Homemade Device
Drew Knick and his family can go sledding in their front yard any time they'd like - as long as it's cold enough - thanks to the power of his homemade snow-making machine.Full Story
Drew Knick and his family can go sledding in their front yard any time they'd like - as long as it's cold enough - thanks to the power of his homemade snow-making machine.Full Story
Waynesboro Police Searching for Suspected Robber
Waynesboro Police Searching for Suspected Robber
Waynesboro police are searching for a robber who held up customers and clerks at gunpoint inside a convenience store.Full Story
Waynesboro police are searching for a robber who held up customers and clerks at gunpoint inside a convenience store.Full Story
Staunton Man Dedicated to Continuing Weight-Loss Journey in New Year
Staunton Man Dedicated to Continuing Weight-Loss Journey in New Year
A Staunton man is getting a head start on his New Year's resolution. Richard Brownley has lost 200 pounds in a year and a half, and he's determined to get the number on the scale down even more in 2018.Full Story
A Staunton man is getting a head start on his New Year's resolution. Richard Brownley has lost 200 pounds in a year and a half, and he's determined to get the number on the scale down even more in 2018.Full Story
Ty Jerome Scores Career-High 31 Points in ACC Opener
Ty Jerome Scores Career-High 31 Points in ACC Opener
UVa sophomore guard Ty Jerome scored a career-high 31 points in the Cavaliers' 59-58 win over Boston College in their ACC opener on Saturday.Full Story
UVa sophomore guard Ty Jerome scored a career-high 31 points in the Cavaliers' 59-58 win over Boston College in their ACC opener on Saturday.Full Story
Friday's Holiday Classic Championship Highlights
Friday's Holiday Classic Championship Highlights
Holiday Classic championship highlights.Full Story
Holiday Classic championship highlights.Full Story
Final Day to Add Donations to Tax Receipts Sunday, December 31
Final Day to Add Donations to Tax Receipts Sunday, December 31
Sunday, December 31, is the official last day for people looking to add donations to their tax receipts for 2017. On Saturday, Goodwill had customers shuffling in and out to drop off clothing and other items.Full Story
Sunday, December 31, is the official last day for people looking to add donations to their tax receipts for 2017. On Saturday, Goodwill had customers shuffling in and out to drop off clothing and other items.Full Story
Charlottesville Football Club Hosting Tryouts
Charlottesville Football Club Hosting Tryouts
A semi-professional soccer league is coming to Charlottesville in 2018 The Charlottesville Football Club hosted open tryouts Dec. 29.Full Story
A semi-professional soccer league is coming to Charlottesville in 2018 The Charlottesville Football Club hosted open tryouts Dec. 29.Full Story
In Depth: Virginia's Parole System Under the Microscope - Part 2
In Depth: Virginia's Parole System Under the Microscope - Part 2
NBC29 is putting Virginia’s parole system under the microscope, looking at the past 20 years of the Truth in Sentencing Act. This second installment details how the Truth in Sentencing Act has provided a sense of justice to crime victims and witnesses.Full Story
NBC29 is putting Virginia’s parole system under the microscope, looking at the past 20 years of the Truth in Sentencing Act. This second installment details how the Truth in Sentencing Act has provided a sense of justice to crime victims and witnesses.Full Story
In Depth: Virginia's Parole System Under the Microscope - Part 3
In Depth: Virginia's Parole System Under the Microscope - Part 3
In our final installment of In Depth: Virginia's Parole System Under the Microscope we crunch the numbers for taxpayers. How much is the Truth in Sentencing Act costing you?Full Story
In our final installment of In Depth: Virginia's Parole System Under the Microscope we crunch the numbers for taxpayers. How much is the Truth in Sentencing Act costing you?Full Story
Family-Friendly Events to be Held in Charlottesville for New Year's Eve
Family-Friendly Events to be Held in Charlottesville for New Year's Eve
The annual celebration has been ringing in the new year for the past 36 years with the hope of creating a family-friendly atmosphere downtown.Full Story
The annual celebration has been ringing in the new year for the past 36 years with the hope of creating a family-friendly atmosphere downtown.Full Story