Seeds for Kindness Helps to Protect Environment
Friday's Holiday Classic Championship Highlights
Holiday Classic championship highlights.
Fire Crews Respond to Overnight Fire at Red Roof Inn
Fire crews were called around 1 a.m. on Friday, December 29, to the hotel just off Route 250 with reports of noticeable flames from the building.
BB&T Bank Holds Retirement Party for Long-Time Employee
During Joan Brown's time at the bank, she's not only been the person generations of families have relied on to do their banking, but she's also become someone they consider a dear friend.
Charlottesville Football Club Hosting Tryouts
A semi-professional soccer league is coming to Charlottesville in 2018 The Charlottesville Football Club hosted open tryouts Dec. 29.
In Depth: Virginia's Parole System Under the Microscope - Part 3
In our final installment of In Depth: Virginia's Parole System Under the Microscope we crunch the numbers for taxpayers. How much is the Truth in Sentencing Act costing you?
2 New City Councilors Sworn in to Office
On Friday, December 29, Nikuyah Walker and Heather Hill were sworn in at the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse.
In Depth: Virginia's Parole System Under the Microscope Part 1
NBC29 is putting Virginia’s parole system under the microscope. In a three part series we will show you the impacts a change to the criminal justice system two decades ago has on you, the viewers.
Postgame Reaction from UVa's Loss to Navy in Military Bowl
UVa loses to Navy 49-7 in the Military Bowl.
Couple divorced for years gets re-engaged for Christmas
In Depth: Virginia's Parole System Under the Microscope - Part 2
NBC29 is putting Virginia’s parole system under the microscope, looking at the past 20 years of the Truth in Sentencing Act. This second installment details how the Truth in Sentencing Act has provided a sense of justice to crime victims and witnesses.
