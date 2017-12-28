Quantcast

Allen & Allen Sponsoring 6th Annual Sober Ride Home on New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The law firm of Allen & Allen will pick up the fare for anyone taking a taxi home on New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the Charlottesville area.