Staunton Treatment Center to Help Those Struggling with Addiction
Holiday Classic Semifinal Highlights
Holiday classic basketball highlightsFull Story
Postgame Reaction from UVa's Loss to Navy in Military Bowl
UVa loses to Navy 49-7 in the Military Bowl.Full Story
In Depth: Virginia's Parole System Under the Microscope - Part 2
NBC29 is putting Virginia’s parole system under the microscope, looking at the past 20 years of the Truth in Sentencing Act. This second installment details how the Truth in Sentencing Act has provided a sense of justice to crime victims and witnesses.Full Story
Staunton Treatment Center to Help Those Struggling with Addiction
The Staunton Treatment Center is set to open its doors next week for those struggling with addiction. The facility will officially open January 3, 2018.Full Story
Suspect tries to escape police by driving car off pier
UVA Football Fans Flock to Annapolis for Military Bowl in Annapolis
UVa football kicks off against Navy at 1:30pm.Full Story
Santa Claus Pays a Visit to the UVA Children's Hospital
Santa Claus paid a visit to the UVA Children's Hospital to hand out gifts and spread cheer to children and their families who were unable to leave the hospital for the holiday.Full Story
Holiday Hoops Classic First Round Highlights
Scores and highlights from the opening round of the Holiday Hoops Classic basketball tournament.Full Story
Pavin Smith Pays Off Parents' Home as Christmas Gift
Former UVa baseball star Pavin Smith surprised his parents by paying off the mortgage on their family home as a Christmas Gift.Full Story
Woman Gives Birth In Store
