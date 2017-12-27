Charlottesville Shelter Asking for Donations to Help Homeless Stay Warm
Holiday Hoops Classic First Round Highlights
Scores and highlights from the opening round of the Holiday Hoops Classic basketball tournament.Full Story
December 27, 2017, 10 PM Forecast
Charlottesville Shelter Asking for Donations to Help Homeless Stay Warm
Around 60 to 80 people were at the Haven in downtown Charlottesville Wednesday. The shelter offered them ways to fight off the winter temperatures.Full Story
'Hoos Exceeding Mendenhall's Expectations in Year Two
The Virginia football team will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2011 on Thursday, as the 'Hoos face Navy in the Military Bowl.Full Story
'Hoos Practicing In Annapolis for Bowl Game
The Virginia football team was practicing in Annapolis on Tuesday, as the Cavaliers get ready to take on Navy in the Military Bowl.Full Story
In Depth: Virginia's Parole System Under the Microscope Part 1
NBC29 is putting Virginia’s parole system under the microscope. In a three part series we will show you the impacts a change to the criminal justice system two decades ago has on you, the viewers.Full Story
UVa Ready to Face Navy's Option Offense in Military Bowl
The UVa defense will try to slow down the option attack of Navy in the Military Bowl on Thursday in Annapolis.Full Story
Charlottesville Brewery Unveils New Beer Dedicated to JMU Football Team
James Madison University football is one win away from a national championship and a perfect season. One alum and brewer thought that'd be a good reason to raise a beer in their honor.Full Story
Pavin Smith Pays Off Parents' Home as Christmas Gift
Former UVa baseball star Pavin Smith surprised his parents by paying off the mortgage on their family home as a Christmas Gift.Full Story
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Full Story